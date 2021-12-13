Faceoff: Nwankpa a Hawkeye, Goodson turning pro, Heisman Young, Iowa Cubs sold

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last year for the holidays people had to find makeshift ways to celebrate. Gathering indoors proved difficult with surging coronavirus cases and deaths, so a local church decided to gather people outside while staying safe.

The Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines put on a makeshift light show in the parking lot for families to come and drive through. The show received overwhelming support, so much so that the church is hosting a light show again this year.