Faceoff: Cyclone basketball, Hawkeye basketball, Drake/UNI struggling, Central wins thriller

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News