DES MOINES, Iowa – Former East High School student Heather Ryan started an online petition to rename the school’s renovated theater after State Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines. Ryan says she started the petition several years ago, but support to rename the building picked up this month.

“We invigorated [the petition] because the theater is done, and it’s about to have a grand opening. And right now is the time for people to take action and sign the petition, contact the administration, let them know how much they support this,” said Heather Ryan, the author of the petition.