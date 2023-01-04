As Patrick McCaffery takes a step back from the Hawkeye basketball team to address his anxiety, we take a look at mental health challenges that college athletes face.

Stacy Gnacinski, an assistant professor of health sciences at Drake University and Certified Mental Performance Consultant, speaks to WHO 13 about the prevalence of and trends of mental health issues in college athletics. Gnacinski believes that public perception about mental health is changing for the better.

We also sat down with Iowa Wolves guard D.J. Carton, who had his own battle with mental health struggles while at Ohio State, and understands what McCaffery is going through.