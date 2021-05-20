Exciting, Soggy Day One at State Track

Team Scoring is Completed for Thursday in Classes 1A & 4A

Boys Class 1A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Madrid 27

2. Earlham 18

3. Saint Ansgar 14

4. Mount Ayr & Woodbine 12

6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank; Lawton-Bronson & Lisbon 10

9. North Cedar, Stanwood; Danville & Wapello 8.

Boys Class 4A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Cedar Falls 28

2. Ames 23.5

3. WDM Dowling Catholic 21

4. Linn-Mar, Marion 16

5. Dubuque Senior 12

6. Sioux City North 11

7. Iowa City Liberty 10

8. Ankeny Centennial & Muscatine 8

10. Iowa City High 7

Girls Class 1A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Algona Bishop Garrigan 20

2. Danville & West Bend-Mallard 12

4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond & Tri-Center Neola 10

6. Nashua-Plainfield; South O’Brien, Paullina; Earlham; & Springville 8

10. AGWSR, Ackley; CAM, Anita; Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Mount Ayr; & Kee, Lansing 6

Girls Class 4A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Waukee 21

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie & Ames 13

4. Sioux City East 12

5. Dubuque Hempstead, Ankeny & Johnston 11

8. Iowa City Liberty; Cedar Falls; Norwalk and Southeast Polk 10

GIRLS NOTES

REPEATING

— Rachel Fehr of West Bend-Mallard won the Class 1A 400 for the second straight time.

— Layanna Green of Waukee won the Class 4A high jump for the second straight time.

FINISHING FAST

A fast finish brought Peyton Pogge a second state championship. Pogge, a senior from Tri-Center, outran Danville’s Addison Parrott in a sprint down the straightaway to win the Class 1A 3000. Pogge ran 10:32.91 to add the track title to the cross country championship she won two years ago. Parrott, the 2A cross country runner-up last fall, finished in 10:33.21. Lansing Kee’s Haley Meyer, the reigning 1A cross country champ, was third in 10:39.

WHAT AN ANSWER

Ankeny’s Lauren McMahon looked to be headed to a runner-up finish against Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Keeney in the Class 4A 3000. And then she made her move. McMahon sprinted past Keeney in the final 50 meters to win the the race with an impressive closing kick. Keeney had passed McMahon on the final lap but could not answer when McMahon found an extra gear. McMahon, the Drake Relays runner-up, finished in 9:57.17 to give Ankeny its first state championship in the event. Keeney, the state champion in 2019, was timed in 9:58.51.

MORE THAN JUST A HOOPSTER

Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks is one of the state’s most highly regarded basketball players. She’s also pretty good in the shot put ring. Crooks, a sophomore, threw 41-9 3/4 to win the Class 1A championship. She was the 1A leader coming in and remains at the front of the pack. In basketball, Crooks has helped Bishop Garrigan finish second in the last two state tournaments and is being recruited by numerous Division I schools across the country.

Another standout on those Garrigan basketball teams, sophomore Molly Joyce, won the long jump with a mark of 17-5.

HUSTLIN’ HOLLY

It was just a preliminary race, but Sioux City West’s Holly Duax was at her best anyway. Duax won her heat in a career best 24.43 seconds, which puts at No. 10 on the state’s all-time list, just head of Hall of Famer Cristy Dickerson of Indianola. Her previous best was 24.64, which was tied for 21st on the all-time list. Duax also ran the fastest qualifying time in the 100, winning her heat in 12.01, which falls just outside the top 25 on the state’s all-time list.

W ELCOME BACK, GAELS

A Fort Dodge St. Edmond relay team is back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2000. The Gaels got a solid anchor from Aubrey Bemrich and won handidly in 9:56.70. Earlham was second in 10:01.52. It’s the third state relay title for St. Edmond and the first since the Gaels won the second of two straight sprint medley crowns in 2000.

THOSE RUNNIN’ RAMS

Southeast Polk has won the last two Drake Relays championships in the 4×800 and holds the Relays record in the event. But until today, the Rams had never won the event at state. Sophomore Jenna Francois bolted into the lead on the anchor lead, stayed in front over her two laps and brought the Rams home in 9:21.62. Francois ran her leg in 2:19.18 to hold off fast-closing Mallory Drake of Waukee. Drake ran 2:18.44 as Waukee finished in 9:22.27 for second.

RUNNING LIKE MAD(DRID)

Madrid is one of the favorites for the Class 1A team championship and the Tigers’ sprinters are one of the main reasons. Ella Santi and Jillian Dodds of Madrid went 1-2 in the qualifying for Saturday’s finals in the 100. Two other Madrid runners, Lily Ostert and Erin Schieltz, made the finals in the 200, assuring the Tigers of points in that race.

STRIKING FEHR IN HER OPPONENTS

West Bend-Ballard has two state championships in running events and Rachel Fehr has both. Fehr won the Class 1A 400 for the second straight time, bolting to the lead out of the blocks and finishing in 58.12, the fastest time in her class this year. Springville’s Nia Howard, a sophomore, was secondin 59.94.

FARRELL WITH A FIRST FOR NORWALK

Sophomore Claire Farrell became Norwalk’s first state champion in a running event, racing to the lead early and holding on to win the Class 4A 400. Farrell fended off strong challenges from Gabby Cortez of Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cameron Moon of Ames to win in 56.48, the best time in 4A this year. Cortez, who came in as the 4A leader, finished in 56.74 and Moon was third in 57.44. Farrell also made the finals in the 100 and 200. Those championships will be decided Saturday.

BOYS NOTES

REPEATING

— Earlham won the Class 1A 4×800 relay for the second straight time.

— Zach Verzani of Lawton-Bronson won the Class 1A shot put for the second straight time.

CAN’T HOLD THESE TIGERS

Jason Renze and Clay Pehl helped Madrid get off to a strong start in its bid to win the Class 1A team championship. Renze outran Earlham’s Zach Dixon to win the 3200 and Pehl took third in the race, giving the Tigers a quick 17 points. Renze pulled away from Dixon in the final 200 meters and finished in 9:26.33 for Madrid’s first state title in the event. Dixon ran 9:28.25 and Pehyl finished in 9:44.35. Renze and Pehl helped Madrid win the 1A cross country championship last fall and now they’re trying to do the same on the track.

ANOTHER DOWLING DISTANCE TITLE

Sophomore Jackson Heidesch made it an even half-dozen titles for Dowling Catholic in the Class 4A 3200. Heidesch stayed close to the lead before taking control on the final lap and pulling away to win in 9:18.32. Sioux City North’s William Lohr, the 4A leader coming in, finished in 9:24.73. Dowling’s Will Ryan took third in 9:25.86.

SENIOR JUMPER SECURES TITLE

Dubuque Senior now has produced three state high jump champions. Logan Flanagan became the school’s latest title winner when he cleared 6-5 to take hom the crown in Class 4A. He’s the first from Senior to win the event since Pete Herber cleared 6-10 in 1990. Senior’s other high jump champion was Mike Tigges in 1981.

LEAPING LION

Lisbon’s Kole Becker saved his best for last in winning the Class 1A long jump. Becker was clinging to a narrow lead in the event until going 22-4 on his last attempt to comfortablysecure the title. North Cedar’s Kael Unruh was second in 21-7 3/4. It’s the fourth field event championship for a Lisbon athlete but the first in the long jump. The Lions’ other state titles in a field event came in Keegan Tritle’s shot put threepeat from 2013-15.

NEW CREW, SAME RESULT

Earlham has gone back-to-back in the Class 1A 4×800 relay for the second time — and the Cardinals did it with an entirely new crew. With Jayden Dickson on the anchor, Earlham won in 8:04.37 for its fourth title in the event. The Cardinals did it even though they had no runners returning from their 2019 championship team. Earlahm also won the event in 1984 and 1985. Danville was second in 8:09.01 and Mount Ayr took third in 8:09.85, helped by a 1:57.94 anchor from freshman Ryce Reynolds. Dickson ran his leg in 1:57.78.

BOLTS BUST LOOSE

One runner-up finish on Drake’s Blue Oval was enough for Iowa City Liberty’s 4×800 relay team. Given a second chance, the Bolts ran off with a state title. Liberty ran 7:49.45 to win the Class 4A championship, beating Ames and Relays champion Cedar Falls in the race to the finish. Bo Gryp anchored for Liberty in a solid 1:53.74. Aniey Akok’s 1:51.89 anchor got Ames into second place with a time of 7:52.60. Cedar Falls ran 7:53.98.

TJ TOPS THEM ALL

After capturing three golds at the Drake Relays, TJ Tomlyanovich of Cedar Falls made an impressive debut in this meet. Tomlyanovich raced to a decisive victory in the Class 4A 400, winning in a season-best 47.54, which puts him at No. 9 on the state’s all-time list. Tomlyanovich also won the 400 at Drake and ran in two winning relay teams in earning the meet’s outstanding performer award for high school boys. Ankeny Centennial’s Thomas Collins took second in 48.70.

SAUERBREI MOVES UP

Wapsie Valley’s Trevor Sauerbrei was the state runner-up the last time he ran the 400 on the Blue Oval. Now he’s a state champion. Running out of lane seven, Sauerbrei powered his way into the lead and held on to win the Class 1A race in 50.10. Wapello’s Caden Thomas was second in 50.27 and Mount Ayr freshman Ryce Reynolds, who ran an outstanding 1:57.94 anchor in the 4×800, took third in 50.47.

Notes courtesy of Mike Mahon.