The big schools of class 5A provided an exciting start to state volleyball at the Xtreme Center in Coralville. From upset sweeps to five set thrillers, day one had it all.
Class 5A Quarterfinals
Court 1
Noon – #1 Iowa City Liberty 22-25-25-25, #8 Urbandale 25-20-20-17
Box Score
2:00 p.m. – #5 Ankeny Centennial 25-23-19-29-15, #4 Dowling Catholic 22-25-25-11
Box Score
Court 2
Noon – #7 West Des Moines Valley 25-26-25, #2 Ankeny 13-24-21
Box Score
2:00 p.m. – #3 Pleasant Valley 25-25-24-25 #6 Waukee Northwest 19-18-26-18
Box Score
Monday, October 31
Class 4A First Round
Court 1
4:00 p.m. – #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25, #8 Bishop Heelan 16-13-11
Box Score
6:00 p.m. – #5 Western Dubuque 23-25-21-25-15, #4 Indianola 25-21-25-22-11
Box Score
Court 2
4:00 p.m. – #2 North Scott 25-26-26, #7 Bondurant-Farrar 13-24-21
Box Score
6:00 p.m. – #6 Clear Creek-Amana 19-25-23-25-15, #3 Marion 25-17-25-21-8
Box Score