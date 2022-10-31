The big schools of class 5A provided an exciting start to state volleyball at the Xtreme Center in Coralville. From upset sweeps to five set thrillers, day one had it all.





Class 5A Quarterfinals

Court 1

Noon – #1 Iowa City Liberty 22-25-25-25, #8 Urbandale 25-20-20-17

Box Score

2:00 p.m. – #5 Ankeny Centennial 25-23-19-29-15, #4 Dowling Catholic 22-25-25-11

Box Score

Court 2

Noon – #7 West Des Moines Valley 25-26-25, #2 Ankeny 13-24-21

Box Score

2:00 p.m. – #3 Pleasant Valley 25-25-24-25 #6 Waukee Northwest 19-18-26-18

Box Score

Monday, October 31

Class 4A First Round

Court 1

4:00 p.m. – #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25, #8 Bishop Heelan 16-13-11

Box Score

6:00 p.m. – #5 Western Dubuque 23-25-21-25-15, #4 Indianola 25-21-25-22-11

Box Score

Court 2

4:00 p.m. – #2 North Scott 25-26-26, #7 Bondurant-Farrar 13-24-21

Box Score

6:00 p.m. – #6 Clear Creek-Amana 19-25-23-25-15, #3 Marion 25-17-25-21-8

Box Score