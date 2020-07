Small schools took the stage in the high school softball playoffs on Wednesday night.

No. 12 East Marshall shut out Colfax-Mingo behind 14 strikeouts from Kodie Hoskey. The Mustangs move into the Class 2A, Region 4 semifinals Friday against either Interstate 35 or Pella Christian.

No. 10 Martensdale-St. Mary’s also won Wednesday, a 10-2 victory over Melcher-Dallas. The Blue Devils will take on Grand View Christian Friday in the Class 1A, Region 5 semis.