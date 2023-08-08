DES MOINES — East head coach Tyrone Tyler knows that the Scarlets won’t turn things around overnight.
But he’s hoping hard work and a change in culture can help East rebound from last year’s 1-win season.
Mark Freund has the story.
by: Mark Freund
Posted:
Updated:
DES MOINES — East head coach Tyrone Tyler knows that the Scarlets won’t turn things around overnight.
But he’s hoping hard work and a change in culture can help East rebound from last year’s 1-win season.
Mark Freund has the story.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now