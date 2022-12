The #15 Duke Blue Devils pulled away from Iowa at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic, 74-62.

Patrick McCaffery led Iowa with 12 points. Kris Murray had an off night for the Hawkeyes. He made just three of nine shots, and scored 8 points. Jeremy Roach had 22 for the Blue Devils.



The game didn’t tip until 10:05 P.M. in New York City. The Hawks return to Iowa and host #20 Iowa State Thursday night at 7 P.M.



Duke’s Ryan Young (15) shoots against Iowa’s Filip Rebraca (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Iowa falls to 6-2 on the season. Duke is 9-2.