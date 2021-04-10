Drake’s Jennie Baranczyk Named New Head Coach at Oklahoma

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jennie Baranczyk turned the Drake women’s basketball program into a yearly contender in the Missouri Valley Conference. It was only a matter of time before she made the jump to a Power Five conference. That time is now.

Baranczyk is leaving Drake to become the new head coach at Oklahoma. Baranczyk spent nine years with the Bulldogs, compiling a record of 190-96. She is a 2-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

Baranczyk led Drake to four regular season Missouri Valley Conference titles and two tournament championships, along with three trips to the NCAA tournament. Five of her nine years she coached the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.