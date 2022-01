DES MOINES, Iowa -- Once a three-judge panel of the 8th circuit court of appeals in Omaha made its 2-1 decision to partially reinstate the ban on mask mandates, local schools acted swiftly, and the Iowa State Education Association reacted with devastation. "This will be a concern to educators across the state. Using this as a political maneuver or politicizing the use of masks really isn't something that we believe is the appropriate thing," said Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek.

Eleven Iowa parents backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa challenged the initial ban because their children are either too young to be vaccinated or have an underlying health condition making them extremely susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19. "This ruling held that the Federal Rehabilitation Act requires that schools provide universal masking when it is necessary as a reasonable accommodation so students with disabilities who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 can go to school safely," said ACLU Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen.