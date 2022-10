DES MOINES – The Drake women’s basketball team was picked to finish 3rd in the MVC pre-season poll. Bulldogs went 9-9 last year in the MVC, finishing in 6th.

Media day on Monday and Drake returns 4 starters, which includes Grace Berg, Megan Meyer, and Katie Dinnebier.

The Dogs made the WNIT last season, but the goal this year is NCAA.