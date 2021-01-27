DES MOINES — Grace Berg scored 21 points, 10 Bulldogs found the scoring column and the Drake women beat UNI on Wednesday, 96-79.

Kierra Collier added 17 points, and Courtney Becker chipped in 13 for the Bulldogs (8-8, 6-3). Drake jumps into a second-place tie with two other teams in the Valley. Missouri State remains in first place.

Cynthia Wolf led the Panthers (8-8, 5-4) with 18 points. Johnston alum Maya McDermott scored 15 points in her return to the Des Moines metro.

The return game between the two teams is February 24th, in Cedar Falls.