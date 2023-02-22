DES MOINES — Drake thumped Illinois State on an emotional senior night, 82-51.
Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Three of the four Drake seniors honored postgame – Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn and DJ Wilkins – combined for 38 points.
