Drake to Play Wichita State in ‘First Four’ NCAA Tournament Matchup

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Bulldogs have reached their first NCAA Tournament since 2008.

Drake will face Wichita State in the West Region’s 11-seed “first four” matchup on Thursday. The winner will play 6-seed USC on Saturday.

Drake is 25-4 overall and finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bulldogs lost 75-65 in their last game against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship.

Wichita State is 16-5 this season.

Drake started the season 18-0 but lost two key players down the stretch. Drake’s leading scorer, ShanQuan Hemphill, suffered a foot fracture but could be ready to return in time for the NCAA Tournament. Roman Penn, Drake’s starting point guard and a member of the MVC All-Conference Team, will be out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s NCAA Tournament is being held completely in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis.

Find the complete NCAA Tournament bracket here.