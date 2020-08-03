Drake to Host Professional Track & Field Competition at End of August

DES MOINES, IOWA – JULY 25: Christian Coleman crosses the finish line to win the Men’s 100 Meter Final during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Stadium will host a professional track and field competition at the end of August, Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon announced Monday. It will be the first “significant” professional track and field competition on American soil since the indoor season ended in March, according to Boldon.

The Blue Oval Showcase is scheduled for Aug. 29 and will feature approximately 100 elite athletes from around the world who are currently based in the United States. Competitors will include past Drake Relays champions, athletes who have represented the United States at the international level and athletes who placed in the world rankings last year.

The one-day competition will include sprints, hurdles and field events that have been deemed “low risk” by USA Track & Field. It will also feature the USATF 1 Mile Road Championships, which were previously scheduled as part of the Grand Blue Mile races in April. There will be no tickets available to the general public for the Blue Oval Showcase.

“Many different protocols will be in place that we’ve never before seen at a track and field event here in Drake Stadium,” said Boldon.

Athletes will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive to Des Moines. Physical distancing guidelines for all competitors, officials and support staff will be in place as well as mandatory mask usage where appropriate. Runners will be placed in every other lane for events on the track. Only athletes and officials will be allowed on the competition surface and a limited number of event and support staff will be granted access to the stadium seating area.

The USATF 1 Mile Road Championships will be limited to approximately ten male and ten female participants and will finish on the Blue Oval. Athletes competing in the USATF 1 Mile Championship will be required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test before they arrive in Des Moines and will be tested again before the race. If an athlete’s test comes back positive, they will be ruled ineligible for competition.

“For months, our staff has been in constant communication and collaboration with local leadership and USA Track & Field to create an event that returns the sport of track and field to competition safely,” Boldon said.

Additional details regarding the schedule, athletes competing and information on television and streaming options will be released in the coming days and weeks.