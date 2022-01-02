Drake-Southern Illinois men’s basketball game postponed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drake Bulldogs

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Drake men’s basketball game at Southern Illinois on Wednesday has been postponed because the Salukis are unable to compete, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Sunday.

The Missouri Valley said it will attempt to reschedule the Drake-Southern Illinois conference matchup.

Southern Illinois (8-5) is scheduled to play at Valparaiso (8-6) on Saturday. The status of that game hasn’t been determined.

Drake (10-4) plays at Missouri State (9-5) tonight at 7 p.m. and will host Indiana State (8-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News