Drake-Southern Illinois men’s basketball game postponed

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Drake men’s basketball game at Southern Illinois on Wednesday has been postponed because the Salukis are unable to compete, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Sunday.

The Missouri Valley said it will attempt to reschedule the Drake-Southern Illinois conference matchup.

Southern Illinois (8-5) is scheduled to play at Valparaiso (8-6) on Saturday. The status of that game hasn’t been determined.

Drake (10-4) plays at Missouri State (9-5) tonight at 7 p.m. and will host Indiana State (8-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m.