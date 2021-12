Saint Louis guard Jordan Nesbitt (15), forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22), and guard Yuri Collins (1) celebrate after a basket against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

LAS VEGAS — The Drake men’s basketball game against Saint Louis on Wednesday in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Saint Louis men’s basketball program.

Drake previously had to cancel a matchup against Chicago State on Sunday due to health protocols within the Chicago State program.

Drake (8-4) is scheduled to play Mount Marty (4-13) in Des Moines on Tuesday, Dec. 28.