Drake Rolls Against Air Force 81-53

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Drake rolled past Air Force 81-53 on Sunday.

Joseph Yesufu had 11 points for Drake (6-0), which won its 22nd straight non-conference home game. Roman Penn added 11 points and eight assists. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points.

Abe Kinrade had 15 points for the Falcons (2-2). A.J. Walker added 14 points and Chris Joyce had 13.

Drake plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday. Air Force plays Nevada on the road on Friday.

Highlights courtesy of Drake Athletics.