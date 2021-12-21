Drake offering free admission to rescheduled Chicago State basketball game Wednesday

Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago’s Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake men’s basketball team has rescheduled its game against Chicago State after having to postpone their matchup this past weekend.

Drake (8-4) and Chicago State (4-7) will tip off at 5 p.m. at the Knapp Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Admission to the game will be free of charge with open seating. However, fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Drake Neighborhood Little Free Pantries.

Drake and Chicago State were initially scheduled to play on Sunday, Dec. 19, but the game was postponed due to health concerns within the Chicago State team. Drake’s game against Saint Louis in Las Vegas on Wednesday was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Saint Louis men’s basketball program, which allowed Drake to reschedule the Chicago State matchup. Chicago State is playing Iowa State in Ames on Tuesday, so the Cougars will be playing back-to-back nights.

“Since this game was not on the schedule and was coordinated with short notice, we are not able to staff this event like we normally do,” said Drake athletics director Brian Hardin. “This means the Knapp Center gameday experience will look and feel a little different Wednesday. However, I know our fans will appreciate the opportunity to see Des Moines’ Hometown Team play one more time this week while also supporting our Drake neighborhood through the food drive.”

Drake will be requiring face coverings at the Knapp Center, except when actively eating or drinking.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Limited concessions will be available. There will not be a live video stream of the game, but it will be broadcasted on the radio on 1350 AM/102.1 FM ESPN Des Moines and available to listen to on the Varsity Network App.