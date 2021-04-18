Drake Names Allison Pohlman as New Women’s Basketball Coach

DES MOINES, Iowa — Allison Pohlman has been named the new head coach of the Drake women’s basketball team. Pohlman has been a member of Drake’s staff since 2007 and has served as associate head coach since 2014.

“This truly is a dream come true. I’ve always held Drake in the highest regard and every day I am reminded of the prominence of this program as I walk through the Knapp Center and see the tradition displayed on those banners,” Pohlman said. “It was an honor to work with Jennie to create the success we had and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to build upon that success.”

Pohlman was the recruiting coordinator under Baranczyk and helped assemble teams that advanced to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, won four regular-season Missouri Valley Conference titles, two MVC Tournament championships and a record of 123-39.

“Allison has been a critical part of our women’s basketball program’s success. Throughout this process, it became incredibly apparent that in addition to her proven record of achievement as an assistant, she also possessed the perfect combination of vision, drive and leadership to continue the ascent of our program as its head coach,” Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin said. “Her passion for our program, University and student-athletes is unrivaled.”

Pohlman, who is a native of Wellsburg, Iowa, spent seven seasons on staff at the University of Northern Iowa before joining Drake. She was a standout player for UNI from 1996-2000 and was inducted into the UNI Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Last week, Baranczyk accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma after nine seasons at Drake.