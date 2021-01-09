Drake Men’s Basketball Games Against Loyola and Missouri State Postponed Due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed Drake’s upcoming men’s basketball games against Loyola and Missouri State due to COVID-19 cases among Drake’s Tier I personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

Drake’s series against Loyola was scheduled for Jan. 10-11 in Des Moines. The series against Missouri State was scheduled for Jan. 17-18 in Springfield, Missouri. The Missouri Valley will announce make-up dates for the four games at a later date.

The Drake University Athletics Department said tickets purchased for the Loyola series will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Drake is off to a 13-0 start this season and sits atop the Missouri Valley standings. Drake’s next game is scheduled against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.