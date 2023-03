ST. LOUIS – The 2-seed Drake men beat Murray State on Friday74-62 in the semifinals of the MVC tournament.

MVC player of the year Tucker Devries scored a game high 27 points, Roman Penn added 16 and 10 assists.

Bulldogs advance to the semifinals where they’ll face the winner of Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

Northern Iowa almost pulled off the upset over top seed Bradley, before falling 72-66. Norwalk native Bowen Born led the way with a career high 4 points.