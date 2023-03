ST. LOUIS – The Drake men took down Southern Illinois Saturday 65-52 in the MVC tournament semifinals to advance to the championship.

Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 16 points, Tucker DeVries added 12. Senior Darnell Brodie scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Drake will face top seed Bradley Sunday at 1pm for a spot in the NCAA tournament, and an MVC tourney title.