DES MOINES, Iowa — College basketball returns to the streets of downtown Des Moines Thursday night.

Drake Hoops Fest is back at 3rd Street and Court Avenue. The Drake University Bulldogs started this new tradition just last year. The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa have followed suit with similar events in their hometowns this year.

Tip-off for the event starts at 5:00 p.m. with a youth basketball clinic and a Happy Hour for adults.

Fans will get a pre-season look at the Drake Women’s and Men’s basketball teams – and a lot more. There will be food trucks, inflatables, trick-shot artists, and a chance to meet Griff II. Drake’s band, cheer squad, and dance team will be appearing along with athletes from other Fall sports.

Fans who are feeling competitive can enter the 3-point contest, dance competition, or even try out some of the trick shots from viral Tik Tok and Instagram trick shot artist Michael Shields of That’ll Work.

The event runs until 8:00 p.m.