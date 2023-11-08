DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Tucker DeVries’ 36 points led Drake past Lipscomb 85-70 on Wednesday night.

DeVries also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-0). Atin Wright scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Conor Enright went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

A.J McGinnis led the Bisons (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Lipscomb also got 16 points from Derrin Boyd. In addition, Owen McCormack had nine points.

Up next for Drake is a Tuesday matchup with Southwest Minnesota State at home. Lipscomb hosts Asbury on Saturday.