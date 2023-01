DES MOINES – The Drake men ended a 2 game losing skid Saturday night, beating Murray State 82-64. DJ Wilkins scored 17, while Darnell Brodie and Sardaar Calhoun each chipped in 16.

The Bulldogs are now 12-5 overall, 3-3 in the MVC. Drake hits the road Tuesday at Illinois-Chicago.

Murray State is coached by former Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm.