Drake beats Northern Iowa 82-74 in OT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Drake came back from 11 points down in the second half to defeat in-state rival Northern Iowa 82-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Roman Penn’s driving layup with under 7 seconds to go sent the game to overtime tied at 70-70. Drake outscored Northern Iowa 12-4 in overtime.

Drake’s five starters scored in double figures. Penn led the way with 18 points. D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz both scored 16 points. Tucker DeVries and Tremell Murphy had 11 points apiece.

A.J. Green scored a game-high 27 points but was the only Panther to score in double figures. Nate Heise and Tywhon Pickford both added 8 points.

Northern Iowa gained its biggest lead of the game at 55-44 with 10:58 to play. The Panthers blew a six-point lead with just over 90 seconds remaining.

Drake (14-6, 5-2 MVC) and Northern Iowa (9-9, 5-3 MVC) will play again in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Drake plays next at Illinois State on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Northern Iowa travels to Evansville on Jan. 26.