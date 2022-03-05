ST. LOUIS — We were *this close* to getting a third Drake-UNI matchup.

But after both the Bulldogs and Panthers took care of business in the quarterfinals on Friday, only Drake advanced to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat Missouri State in thrilling fashion on Saturday, 79-78 in overtime. Tucker DeVries hit the game-winning free throws with 1.1 seconds to play in overtime to lift Drake to the win.

The Bulldogs will face Loyola Chicago in the MVC title game. The Ramblers convincingly beat UNI 66-43 to advance.

Drake and Loyola will tip off at 1:00 p.m. Sunday from the Enterprise Center. The winner will be the MVC Tournament champion and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

UNI will receive a bid to the NIT by way of winning the regular season MVC championship