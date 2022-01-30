DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake defeated Loyola Chicago 77-68 at the Knapp Center Sunday to move into a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Drake’s D.J. Wilkins scored a season-high 20 points to lead all scorers. Tucker DeVries and Garrett Sturtz both added 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie grabbed ten rebounds to go with nine points.

Chris Knight led Loyola with 15 points and ten rebounds. Marquise Kennedy and Braden Norris both had 12 points.

Drake (16-6, 7-2 MVC) and Loyola (16-4, 7-2 MVC) are now tied for first place in the Missouri Valley. Both teams have nine conference games remaining. Drake and Loyola will play again in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Drake plays next at Indiana State on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.