Drake University wants the Knapp Center, also known as The Dog Pound, to become even more of a home-court advantage. Bulldog boosters have funded all of a six million dollar renovation project, which is well underway.
Athletics Director Brian Hardin talks to Mark Freund about the need for the upgrade.
