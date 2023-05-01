Friday afternoon in Ames, the Drake Bulldogs will play the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the NCAA women’s tennis tournament. The Cyclones are the 11th overall seed, and qualified for the tournament for the third straight year, all under Big 12 Coach of the Year, Boomer Saia.



The Bulldog women enter the tourney having won eight straight. Drake is coached by Breaunna Addison. She’s in her first season at Drake.



The match is set for 2 PM at Ames High School.



Video has comments from Saia and Addison.



For the first time, Drake qualified its women’s and men’s tennis teams in the same season. The men qualified for the 14th time. The Summit League champion Bulldogs play at #16 North Carolina Saturday, at a time to be determined.



Comment from Oliver Johansson, redshirt Junior from Sweden.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction