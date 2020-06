Dowling Catholic pitcher Carter Baumler realized a dream Thursday.

The right-hander was selected in the 5th round, 133rd overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

Baumler says he plans to sign with the O’s, which would mean he wouldn’t play for Dowling this summer, or head to TCU to play baseball.

Scouts liked Baumler’s athleticism and delivery. His fastball tops out at 94 miles per hour, but projects to add velocity over time.