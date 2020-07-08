Dowling’s Baseball & Softball Seasons Over After Positive COVID-19 Test

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rest of the season is over for Dowling’s baseball and softball teams after a positive COVID-19 test was reported for a member of the program.

Head Coach Mark Roering confirms to WHO 13 Sports’ Mark Freund that the season is done for the entire program because of the positive test.

Dowling’s Athletics Director released this statement about both the baseball and softball programs:

“An individual in close contact with the varsity baseball team has tested positive for COVID-19. We are following Polk County Health protocols and are suspending play for all levels of Dowling Catholic baseball and softball effective immediately. Due to the given timeframe, this makes it necessary for us to end the season. We are working closely with public health officials as we continue to monitor the situation.” Tom Wilson, Dowling Catholic Athletics Director

The baseball team, which is ranked #1, played a double-header Tuesday night against Ankeny and split results.

Both the softball and baseball teams had been scheduled to play at West Des Moines Valley Wednesday night.