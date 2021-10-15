Dowling tops Valley 31-27 in thriller

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dowling Catholic came from behind to upset rival Valley 31-27 in an instant classic Friday night.

Dowling trailed 20-10 going into the 4th quarter but scored two straight touchdowns to take a 24-20 lead.

The two rivals traded scores down the stretch, and Dowling scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:02 left in the game to make it 31-27.

Valley, the top-ranked team in the latest RPI rankings, falls to 6-2 overall. Dowling, the 13th-ranked team in the RPI standings, improves to 5-3.