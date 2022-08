WEST DES MOINES – From 2013 to 2019 Dowling Catholic won 7 state football titles in a row, a feat that will likely never be matched in Class 5A.

The Maroons lost in the semifinals in 2020 to eventual champ Ankeny, then in the quarters last year to the eventual champion SE Polk.

QB Jaxon Smolik and the Maroons are ready to get back to the dome and play for another state title.