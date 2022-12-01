It’s a new era for high school girls wrestling in the state of Iowa. The sport is growing fast. So is the excitement.

The girls of Des Moines Public Schools are making history. Head coach Samantha Bush grew up in Utah, wrestled at Des Moines’ Grand View University, and now leads the first DMPS girls wrestling team. It’s made up of students from East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, and Roosevelt. Bush says it’s really special to her to have the opportunity to start the girls program, and the wrestlers are thrilled to blaze this trail.



Some of the girls wrestled with the boys last year, but the girls are happy to have a more realistic shot at a state championship.

Girls wrestling is already one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and Iowa is, of course, part of that.



John Sears has more in this report.







