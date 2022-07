Urbandale – Des Moines Christian Junior to be Gianna Bennett recently helped lead the Lions to their first state soccer championship.

Now Bennett has another sporting interest driving her, football. She joined the DMC football team at the end of last fall as a kicker and loved it so much she’s been training hard in the off-season.

Now it’s something she wants to pursue in college, and she’s got the talent to do so.

John Sears has the story.