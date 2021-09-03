DM Roosevelt pulls off historic win over Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Des Moines Roosevelt beat Waukee 19-3 Friday night, snapping a 13-year losing streak by the Des Moines Public Schools high schools against the CIML suburban schools in football.

Roosevelt junior Jamison Patton threw two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Roughriders to the historic victory over the Warriors.

Roosevelt’s win against a suburban school is the first for a Des Moines city school since 2008, when Des Moines Lincoln beat Urbandale.

Since 2009, the DMPS high schools had lost 128 straight games against the suburban schools before Roosevelt’s win. Roosevelt had not beaten a suburban school in 17 years.

Roosevelt improves to 2-0 overall this season. Waukee falls to 0-2.

Watch all three of Roosevelt’s touchdowns below.