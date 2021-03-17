DeVries Agrees to Lengthy Contract Extension

Drake head coach Darian DeVries watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola of Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Drake won 51-50 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Drake head coach Darian DeVries agreed to an 8-year contract extension, that on paper, keeps him with the Bulldogs until 2029.

Here are the details from Drake University Sports Information Director Ty Patton:

Drake University Director of Athletics Brian Hardin has announced that the University and head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries have agreed to an 8-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

DeVries, who is currently in his third season at Drake, guided the Bulldogs to their first at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament this season after compiling 25 wins, the third-most in the nation and third-most in program history. DeVries has a career record of 69-28 at Drake with three-straight 20-win seasons.

“I’m grateful for the faith that President Marty Martin and Director of Athletics Brian Hardin has shown in our staff and their confidence in the direction of our program,” DeVries said. “I’m thankful that we have the opportunity to build upon the foundation our staff and players have built the last three years.”

In three seasons, DeVries has twice been named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and is only the second Drake head coach to earn the honor multiple times. Earlier this month, he was also named a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

“Coach DeVries has demonstrated that he is the perfect coach for Drake not only with historic results on the court, but with the way he has embraced our campus and community,” Hardin said. “President Martin and I are thrilled that he will continue to be our head coach for a long time and continue to impact our student-athletes and community.”

Under DeVries’ leadership, the Bulldogs won the 2018-19 MVC regular-season title and have appeared in the MVC Tournament semifinals three-straight seasons with one title game appearance. The Bulldogs have earned a total of 24 All-MVC honors during those three seasons.

DeVries and the men’s basketball team take on Wichita State Thursday evening in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.