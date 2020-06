COLLINS, Iowa -- "Itching to get back," is an understatement for the Collins-Maxwell softball team. The two-time defending state champions were sitting at the edge of their seats waiting to hear the two words "play ball." Once they did, the Spartans knew they had to get back at it as soon as they could, literally. The team held practice right at 12:00 a.m.

The road into Collins is usually a dark, quiet one in the middle of the night, but on June 1st at 12:01 a.m. it was filled with the sounds of bats hitting and gloves popping, with bright lights shining down.