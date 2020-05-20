Des Moines School Board Moves Forward With Community Stadium at Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board on Tuesday approved a resolution to provide funding for the proposed multimillion dollar community stadium at Drake University.

The resolution allows Des Moines Public Schools to use sales tax revenue to build the stadium for high school and middle school sports such as football and soccer.

The stadium would serve as the home field for the Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt football teams. East would still use Williams Stadium for football games. Drake University would use the facility for its soccer teams.

The 4,000-seat stadium is estimated to cost $19.5 million. DMPS would pay for $15 million of the construction costs. Drake University would donate the land for the stadium and contribute the rest of the construction costs. Drake would manage the stadium once it is completed as part of the partnership.

According to DMPS, the fund that would be used to pay for the stadium can only be used for construction and renovation of school buildings and facilities. By law, it cannot be used for other needs within the district.

The community stadium would be located east of the Shivers Basketball Practice Facility, which is next to the Knapp Center on Forest Avenue.

The current plan is for the stadium to be ready to use by the summer of 2021.