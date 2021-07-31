Des Moines Menace win USL League Two championship

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Menace are the champions of USL League Two after beating the North Carolina Fusion U23 in the title game Saturday night.

Manel Busquets made his way around the Fusion goalkeeper and poked home the game-winning goal in the 55th minute. The Menace held on to win 1-0 in front of home support at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.

We have an opener folks! @MenaceSoccer94’s Manel Busquets makes his way around the Fusion U23 keeper and slides one in.



1-0 | #DSMvNCF pic.twitter.com/br0GZIZyMR — USL League Two (@USLLeagueTwo) August 1, 2021

The Menace were the No. 1 seed heading into Saturday’s final after winning the regular season title. This is the Menace’s first national title since 2005, when they defeated the El Paso Patriots.

The Menace finished the season 16-1 overall.

Watch the full championship game on YouTube below.