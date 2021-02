Several more Central Iowa boys basketball teams are heading to the state tournament, including Des Moines Christian and Montezuma.

The Lions outlasted Albia in a great Class 2A substate final, 43-35. DMC is the 3-seed at state, and takes on Beckman Catholic at 10:00 a.m. on March 9.

The Braves routed Mount Ayr in a 1A substate final, 64-29. Montezuma secured the 7-seed, and will face Lake Mills at 2:00 p.m. on March 8.