Des Moines Buccaneers to Begin Season at Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Buccaneers will start the 2020-21 season playing at Wells Fargo Arena after Buccaneer Arena sustained damage from the derecho in August.

Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale suffered some of the worst damage in central Iowa during the derecho back on Aug. 10. Fierce winds ripped away portions of the roof and peeled off most of the shingles. It exposed the plywood underneath and left much of the debris scattered in nearby parking lots. Rain from the storm eventually poured inside the arena.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the damage sustained to our home ice at Buccaneer Arena due to the storm in August,” said Des Moines Buccaneers President Nate Teut. “We are grateful to Wells Fargo Arena, the Iowa Wild, and the greater hockey community for coming together to help make this upcoming Buccaneer season possible.”

The Buccaneers, a member of the United States Hockey League, have played at Buccaneer Arena since the team was founded in 1980. Wells Fargo Arena is the home of the Iowa Wild, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

“We are proud to welcome the Buccaneers, one of the USHL’s most storied franchises, to our home in

Wells Fargo Arena while their building is repaired from the damage caused by the derecho in August,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “Both of our organizations are committed to the growth of hockey in central Iowa and opening our doors to them will ensure we don’t lose any momentum.”

The Buccaneers did not give a timeline for when games will resume at Buccaneer Arena.

The home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 pm. against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Find the complete 2020-21 season schedule here.