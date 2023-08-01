The Story County Attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint against Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers. He’s charged with tampering in wake of DCI’s probe into sports gambling at ISU and Iowa.

The case, in part, against Dekkers: Allegations of underage gambling totaling 297 bets. The complaint says Dekkers continued gambling after turning 21 for a grand total of 366 bets through a DraftKings account. It alleges Dekkers breached Iowa State University and NCAA policies by using the identity of another. His parents are named in the complaint.

It also alleges a conflict of interest. Among those hundreds of bets, 26 on Cyclone sporting events, which is a big NCAA no-no, including one football game. That game was Dekkers’ sophomore year vs Oklahoma State. He did not play.



Here’s a statement, upon request, from Dekkers attorney Mark E. Weinhardt of The Weinhardt Law Firm on behalf of Hunter:

“Hunter Dekkers denies the criminal charge brought against him. He

will plead not guilty to that charge because he is in fact not guilty of that

charge.



“This charge attempts to criminalize a daily fact of American life.

Millions of people share online accounts of all kinds every day.



“This prosecution interferes with and politicizes what is the business of

Iowa State University and the NCAA. The investigation at the Iowa

universities is the tip of an iceberg. Thousands and thousands of college

athletes place bets—usually very small ones—with shared accounts. That is

for the schools and the NCAA to police.



“From boyhood, Hunter Dekkers has been the model student athlete,

with the first emphasis on student. He grew up in a close-knit farm family in

tiny Hawarden, Iowa, on the state’s northwest border. Playing football at

Iowa State has been a dream come true.



“This investigation has gone on since May, when DCI agents executed a

search warrant at Hunter’s apartment in Ames and another at his family’s

home in northwest Iowa. The investigation has been an immense distraction

from Hunter’s ability to be a good student and a great teammate. Hunter

greatly appreciates the cooperation and support of Iowa State University and

Coach Campbell and his staff during these events.



“So he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal

charge, Hunter has informed the University and the coaching staff that he

cannot participate in fall football camp.”

-Mark E Weinhardt, The Weinhardt Law Firm, Des Moines



From Iowa State University:



“We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” ISU Senior Associate AD Nick Joos.



Either Rocco Becht or J.J. Kohl should move up to Cyclone QB1.



Photo: AP