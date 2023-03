DES MOINES – Class 4A, Top ranked DC-Grimes needed overtime but the Mustangs won their first state title Saturday night over North Polk 57-50.

In Class 1A it was the Audi Crooks show. Crooks scored 49 points as Bishop Garrigan beat Newell-Fonda 68-57. The 49 points is a new single game record at the state tournament, besting the previous mark of 48 set by Elle Ruffridge of Pocahontas.