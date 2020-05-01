Dan Gable’s Olympic Dominance Voted Iowa’s Greatest Sports Moment

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Madness Tournament to decide the greatest sports moment in state history has come to an end.

Dan Gable’s dominant gold medal performance in the Olympics has beaten out Kurt Warner’s Super MVP victory to claim the title.

In the final matchup, Gable earned 54% of the vote and Warner received 46%. More than 3,000 people from 34 different states voted in the final matchup across Twitter and who13.com.

Back to 1972, Gable put on a dominant wrestling performance at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The former Cyclone won all six of his matches without giving up a single point to take home the gold medal. Gable was a wrestling machine and is considered by many as the greatest wrestler of all time. He would go on to become the all-time winningest coach at the University of Iowa, winning 15 NCAA National Wrestling Team Titles.

Gable faced one of the greatest rags-to-riches stories in sports history in the Iowa Madness final.

Kurt Warner went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to the biggest stage in America. He led the St. Louis Rams over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV and was named MVP. Warner is the only undrafted quarterback in history to lead his team to Super Bowl glory.

Thirty-two of the best Iowa sports moments have been narrowed down to one, and Gable’s dominance reigns supreme.

Each moment in the tournament was selected and ranked by a ten-person panel of Iowa sports experts.

