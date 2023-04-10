The Dallas Wings selected Iowa State’s all time leading scorer, Ashley Joens, in the 2nd round of the WNBA Draft in New York City, 19th pick overall.



The Wings also traded for the rights to Joens’ Cyclone teammate, Stephanie Soares.



Joens scored more than 3,000 points at Iowa State. She was the Big 12 player of the year, and four times all-conference.



Photo: AP

