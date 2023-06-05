Former Hawkeye star Dallas Clark is again nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame.



More on Clark’s credentials from University of Iowa Sports Information.

Former University of Iowa unanimous Consensus All-American tight end Dallas Clark is listed on the ballot for the National Football Foundation (NFF) 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

Clark in 2002 was named first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp, Associated Press, Sporting News, ESPN and CNN-SI. He won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end and was first-team All-Big Ten by both league coaches and media. Clark finished his career in 17th place on Iowa’s career receiving list with 1,281 yards and eight touchdowns on 81 receptions in just two seasons at tight end.

The native of Livermore, Iowa, joined the Iowa program as a walk-on linebacker and was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by Indianapolis following his junior season.

Clark played 11 seasons in the NFL, totaling 5,665 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns while also earning a Super Bowl championship with the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Hawkeye offensive tackle Robert Gallery, a 2003 consensus All-American and recipient of the Outland Trophy, is a member of the 2023 NFF College Football Hall of Fame.



